Schumer, Gillibrand Announce $19K In Funding For Village Of Mexico To Study Water Infrastructure Upgrades

MEXICO – U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today (September 5) announced $19,000 for the village of Mexico.

The funding was provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Grant Program.

The village of Mexico will use the funding to prepare a Preliminary Funding Estimate study, which will provide solutions to problems facing its aging water system.

The village’s water system is estimated to be 100 years old.

The study will also analyze different funding options to address water storage tank failure and other issues facing the aging water distribution system.

“This federal investment is good news for the village of Mexico and Oswego County,” said Senator Schumer. “These federal funds will allow the village of Mexico to execute critical groundwork on ways to bring its outdated water system into the 21st century. I am proud to announce this federal funding, and will continue fighting to ensure that communities across Upstate New York have safe and clean water.”

“With this funding, the village of Mexico will have the resources it needs to plan out the best way to upgrade its water system,” said Senator Gillibrand, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. “New Yorkers should be able to trust that their local water infrastructure is safe and reliable, and investments such as this one are critical for the health of our local communities and local economic development. I will continue to work in the Senate to improve the health and quality of life for all New Yorkers.”

The USDA Rural Development Program provided this funding through the Water and Waste Disposal Predevelopment Planning Grants Program, which assists low-income communities with funding to help to pay for costs associated with developing a complete application for USDA Rural Development Water & Waste Disposal direct loan/grant and loan guarantee programs.

