Scott D. Warner

OSWEGO, NY – Scott Warner, 56, of Oswego, died Saturday February 1, 2020, in University Hospital, Syracuse.

He was born in Watertown the son of the late Daniel and Lorraine (Trumble) Warner.

He was a machinist at Owens – Illinois, Volney, and at Lagoe’s Machine Shop Oswego.

Scott enjoyed going to the Oswego race track, watching the NY Yankees, football and caring for his cat Mew.

He is survived by his children Kristin Warner of Oswego, Sarah Warner of Oswego, Scott Warner of Oswego; and his siblings Robert Wetherwax of Louisiana, Daniel (Laurie) Warner of Buffalo, and Susan (Greg) Peterson of Volney.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday February 22, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Woodchuck Saloon, Oswego.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego.

