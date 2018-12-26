Scouts Visit Morningstar

OSWEGO, NY – Holiday music filled the air at Morningstar Residential Care Center when Cub Scout Troop 888 of Riley Elementary School, along with leaders and parents, paraded the halls and entertained residents with Christmas carols and holiday favorites.

The visit from Cub Scout troop 888 was a welcome addition to the many Christmas themed activities hosted by Morningstar.

Located at 17 Sunrise Drive in Oswego, Morningstar Residential Care Center is a family-owned and operated, 120-bed long-term and sub-acute skilled nursing facility with full rehabilitation services.

For more information, call (315) 342-4790 or visit www.morningstarcares.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...