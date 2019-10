FULTON – Participating in the recent annual Compass Federal Credit Union Scrabble Fun night at the Oswego Elks Lodge was this team from Fulton Sunrise Rotary.

From left, Linda Eagan, Patrick Waite, Jason Santiago and Abby Wiertzema.

Proceeds from this evening of community engagement and fun went to support Literacy Volunteers, The Reading League and the Trinity Catholic School library.

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s.

