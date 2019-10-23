Scrabble Fun Night Raises More than $4,000 for Area Literacy Programs

OSWEGO, NY – Compass Federal Credit Union’s annual Scrabble Fun Night, held at the Oswego Elks Lodge, helped to raise more than $4,000 in support of Literacy Volunteers, The Reading League and the Trinity Catholic School library.

Compass Federal Credit Union Manager Tom O’Toole, was pleased to present each beneficiary with a check for $1,350 following the evening’s festivities.

“We’re thrilled to continue to keep this great tradition alive and are happy to help to continue to give back to literacy efforts in Oswego County,” said O’Toole. “Next year’s event is already in the planning stages with a date set for September 26, so mark your calendars.”

A total of 10 teams took part in the evening, split between novice and intermediate divisions, with fantastic competition and fun in each category.

Three rounds of Scrabble were contested during the night with Word Bingo played in between each round, offering an array of prizes from Compass Federal Credit Union to winners.

A delightful dinner was served by the Oswego Elks Lodge with dessert provided by Cakes Galore of Oswego.

The Hardscrabblers, consisting of team members Steven Ingerson, Karen Campbell, Kevin Ingerson and Marian Ingerson, earned the bovice division championship with an overall score of 400.

The Word Herders, consisting of team members Rebekkeh Finsch and Paula McKalsen, earned the Intermediate division championship with a score of 536.

Compass Federal Credit Union would like to thank event sponsors Empower Federal Credit Union, Hayner Hoyt Corporation, Hillside Park Real Estate, Money Federal Credit Union, Oswego Speedway, Burkes Home Centers, the Oswego Elks Lodge, the Leprechaun Basketball league, and OwnersChoice Funding for supporting this annual event.

The 2020 edition of Compass Federal Credit Union’s Scrabble Fun Night is already planned for September 26, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

More details, including team and sponsor registration, will be available in the coming weeks at www.compassfcu.com.

