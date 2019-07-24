Scriba Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison

OSWEGO – Today (July 24), Charles A. Clark of Scriba was sentenced to 15 years in state prison, along with 15 years post release supervision, upon his conviction of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree.

Clark pleaded guilty to the crime at a prior appearance, when he admitted to subjecting a 12-year-old girl to sexual contact multiple times between April and November in 2017.

To protect the victim’s privacy, prosecutors are not disclosing the nature of the relationship.

Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes thanked the Hon. Donald E. Todd, Oswego County Court Judge, for imposing such a substantial sentence.

“The court recognized the depravity involved in this case and imposed a sentence that truly holds defendant accountable,” Oakes said.

The defendant was represented by attorney Anastasia Gagas of Oswego.

After sentencing, Oakes praised the victim for her strength and courage.

Oakes added, “This young girl, who endured so much trauma, found her voice and spoke out against her abuser. Hopefully her bravery provides encouragement to other victims who are suffering in silence.”

The DA also thanked the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, which was the primary police agency on this case.

Oakes singled out investigator James Bartosek for his exceptional efforts.

“As always, Investigator Bartosek was a champion for this victim,” Oakes said. “Today’s outcome would not of been possible without his dedication and perseverance.”

Oakes also commended the Oswego County Child Advocacy Center for providing counseling and victim advocacy services to the young victim.

Oakes added, “The CAC will continue to play an instrumental role in helping the victim recover and regain her life.”

