Second Race Of Unique eCigs 358 Modified Series Set July 28

FULTON, NY – The Fulton Speedway will close out the month of July this Saturday, July 28, with the exciting 50-lap $2,000-to-win Unique eCigs 358 Modified Series.

The format for 358 Modified Series is draw at the pit gate, timed hot laps to set the heats and a top 12 feature redraw. The event pays Modified track points and Unique eCigs 358 Modified series points.

Back in June, the first race in the Unique eCigs 358 Modified Series would see Jordan McCreadie win his first ever Fulton Speedway Modified feature over Larry Wight, Jeff McGinnis, Ron Davis III and Tim Sears Jr.

Also, on the July 28 race card presented by VP Small Engine Fuels is the SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman plus a big National Qualifier for the STARS Mod Lites.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger free. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.

About Unique eCigs:

Unique eCigs has been in business for eight years with 10 locations across Upstate New York.

Offering 45 different e-Liquid flavors, Unique eCigs doesn’t only offer the cleanest e-Liquid in the market, but they strive to ensure the best selection of e-Cig devices from beginner to advanced. Every Unique eCigs staff member has been hand selected to make certain that the best customer service is being offered to every patron that walks through their doors.

Stop into any of their 10 New York locations to browse their menu and enjoy in house e-Liquid samples every day! Sit back, relax, and savor the flavors at the e-Liquid bar or their lounge areas. Their staff members are happy to give you a demo of any of the hundreds of products and devices in the showroom as well as answer any questions about your own vapor system.

They offer the latest & greatest products in the eCig industry! High standards of quality control across all the products they carry means you get the best vaping experience from every product, every day. Their obsession with excellence and dedication to providing outstanding customer care allows for a truly “unique” experience.

To see all the products, they have to offer visit one of their convenient locations or shop from the comfort of your home. Please visit Uniquecigs.com and like their Facebook page and as always, remember to support those who support the Brewerton and Fulton speedways.

The Fulton Speedway would also like to welcome VP Small Engine Fuels.

Why is VP Small Engine Fuel the Perfect Fuel?

First, understand that ethanol in street gas absorbs moisture, forms deposits and degrades the fuel system in your outdoor power tools, making them difficult to start and ultimately requiring expensive repairs.

Prevent ethanol-related problems/ Provide easier, more dependable starts/ remain stable in storage through the off-season and beyond/ Extend engine life/ Avoid costly repairs and rebuilds. VP Small Engine Fuel is available in three blends: 4-Cycle Unleaded Fuel/ 2-Cycle Premixed Fuel +Oil (40:1)/ 2-Cycle Premixed Fuel+ Oil (50:1). To see everything VP Small Engine Fuels can do for you please visit their website at www.vpracingfuels.com/small-engine-fuels/

Any questions you might have about the 2018 racing season and for marketing opportunities, please contact Cory Reed at 315-593-6531 or [email protected]

For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the track Facebook page www.facebook.com/FultonSpeedway for weekly and race day updates.

