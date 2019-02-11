Sectional Bound Raiders To Honor Seniors

FULTON, NY – The Fulton varsity boys basketball team qualified for Sectionals with a momentous 29 point win over Mexico on Saturday.

Now, the Raiders are set to honor their graduating seniors before a game against Fowler tonight (Feb. 11) as they play for a better seeding in the postseason.

Eight seniors will be honored for their commitment to the Raider basketball program including Jake Gugula, JJ Knopp, Jake Ely, Corey Dexter, Colin Lebreck, Ryan Gugula, Ethan Serow, and Austin Mason.

Tonight’s senior night game will begin at 6:30 p.m. at G. Ray Bodley High School.

“I am extremely proud of this group of seniors. They have shown great character and leadership and embraced the culture we are creating together for our program. I have been fortunate to have had the opportunity to coach these guys,” varsity coach Sean Broderick said.

The Raiders currently hold an overall record of 8-10. They are looking optimistically toward Sectionals under the guidance of Coach Broderick in his first year as varsity head coach.

