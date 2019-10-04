See The 2019 Fulton Mayoral Debate Here

2019 Fulton mayoral candidates Dan Farfaglia, Deana Michaels, Ethan Parkhurst and Dave Webber debated the issues Thursday, Oct. 3 at the CNY Community Arts Center.

A big thank you to CNY Community Arts Center and Bellionaire Studios. Thank you to the candidates for being professional and respectful.

I would also like to say all four candidates are working hard to make Fulton better. It is important to remember they are stepping forward to do a job most people do not want to do. I say thank you to all four of them and wish them all good luck.

Fred Reed

VP of Dot Publishing, Inc.

