‘See’ Yourself on the Visionworks Team; Hiring Event in Fulton Oct. 30

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York will host a hiring event for Visionworks at the county office building, 200 N. Second St., Fulton.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 30.

“Visionworks is a leading provider of eye care services in the U.S.,” said Brandi Clonch, general manager of the store in Fulton. “We are devoted to healthy eyes and want every person who visits our stores and affiliated doctors to have an incredible experience.”

The Visionworks company sits at the intersection of healthcare and retail. It has openings for entry level optical assistants, a licensed optician and a retail supervisor.

Clonch added, “We believe that our associates are our most valuable resource; therefore, they are the key to our future growth, performance and success. Visionworks offers opportunities to grow and develop your career while providing world-class customer service.”

Visionworks offers eligible associates a competitive benefits package.

Those interested can submit their resume to [email protected]

Open interviews will be held during the hiring event.

For more information, call Oswego County Workforce New York at 315-591-9000.

