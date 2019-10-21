Selkirk Shores to Hold Annual Fall Festival-Haunted Hike Family Event

PULASKI, NY – Selkirk Shores State Park will hold its 4th annual Fall Festival Family Event Saturday, October 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A Haunted Hike will also take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Come on out and help the Selkirk staff celebrate one of the coolest times of the year.

Shop your favorite local vendors, partake in some amazing food and drink, check out the beautiful foliage and enjoy some daytime trick-or-treating.

Kids, come dressed up and participate in our costume contest at 3 p.m.

Our Haunted Hike will begin at the Enclosed Shelter and feature the haunting history of Selkirk Shores.

Hikes will be led every five minutes.

Children younger than 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

The movie “Hocus Pocus” will also be shown.

