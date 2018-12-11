Senator Ritchie, Oswego Health To Offer Take Back Drug Event

OSWEGO – State Senator Patty Ritchie and Oswego Health are offering an opportunity for community members to safely dispose of their unused and unwanted medications, including prescription and narcotic medicines, during a drug take back day.

The event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, December 13, in the lobby of Oswego Hospital, 110 W. Sixth St. in Oswego.

Law enforcement officials and Oswego Health pharmacy staff will be present to assist community members and to answer questions.

Community members with questions can call Oswego Health at 315-349-5500.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...