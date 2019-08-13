Senator Ritchie’s Community Spotlight: Cranberry Lake Campground

By Senator Patty Ritchie

Throughout our region exist hidden treasures that locals know about and would become “must visits” for people across the state, and even the nation, if only more people knew about them.

The Washington Post recently discovered one of those treasures, the Cranberry Lake Campground, which was named to the publication’s list of “The Country’s Eight Most Beautiful Campgrounds.”

Joining Cranberry Lake Campground on the list were other notable campgrounds, including North Rim Campground at Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, Lost Creek Campground at Crater Lake National Park in Oregon and White Tank Campground at Joshua Tree National Park in California.

In its profile of Cranberry Lake, the Washington Post let readers know about its beauty that is “off the charts,” solitude and “pristine wilderness.”

In addition, the story describes the campground as a place where campers can enjoy numerous recreational activities such as dozens walking trails throughout the Five Ponds Wilderness Area, boating, kayaking, a swimming beach and of course, tremendous fishing.

Located in Adirondack Park, Cranberry Lake Campground has grown from just 15 campsites in 1935 to more than 170 today.

The campground features a number of amenities, including a nearby boat launch, sand beach and bathhouse, picnic area, fireplaces, grills, an amphitheater, fishing pier and a pavilion available for rent.

These features, and more, can be enjoyed for just $20 per night for New York State residents.

This year, the campground will remain open until October 13.

Whether it is Cranberry Lake or any other campground in our region, I hope that in the remaining weeks of summer you’ll take the opportunity experience the natural beauty of our region and its awesome recreational opportunities.

For more information on Cranberry Lake Campground and other campgrounds throughout our state, I invite you to visit my website at www.ritchie.nysenate.gov.

