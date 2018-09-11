Senator Ritchie’s Community Spotlight: The Frederic Remington Art Museum In Ogdensburg

By Senator Patty Ritchie

Not that long ago, I hosted a special event at the Frederic Remington Art Museum in Ogdensburg.

It attracted more than 30 U.S. and Canadian leaders from both sides of the upper St. Lawrence River to share ideas on how we can strengthen our already tremendous relationship.

It was also a chance for me to show off the museum and its amazing artwork to those who can help spread its story.

The works of Frederic Remington are a true North Country treasure.

This one-of-a-kind museum houses an internationally acclaimed collection of his original paintings, sketches and sculptures that leave me with a sense of awe and community pride.

An American illustrator, painter, sculptor and writer, Frederic Remington was born in Canton, NY, in 1861.

He became famous for his depictions of the Old American West with images of cowboys, Native Americans and the U.S. Cavalry.

In 2023, the Frederic Remington Art Museum, which was established in 1923, will celebrate its 100th anniversary.

Last year, museum supporters called me with a serious concern.

Mr. Remington’s art was in jeopardy because the museum’s climate control systems, heating, air conditioning and ventilation, were no longer working properly.

Fortunately, I was able to secure $100,000 in funding for this world-class museum to upgrade its systems and protect the bronze sculptures, oil paintings and other works.

In the months to come, I encourage you to visit Ogdensburg and stop in at the museum

Not only will you experience the wonders of Frederic Remington’s creations, but each week the museum hosts special events for guests and artists alike, including its annual Harvest Moon Festival, complete with an auction and live music, coming up on September 29.

For more information about this North Country gem, visit www.fredericremington.org.

