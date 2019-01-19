Send Us Your Winter Photos

January 19, 2019 Site Administrator

Submit a photo and caption

Use the form below to submit one or more photos to us. A caption for each photo is required. For any photo, make sure you tell us who is in the photo, from left to right and from front row to back.

There are only two rules for photo submissions:

1. You must own the photo or have permission to share it. Do not submit the works of other people without permission.

2. All photos must be smaller than 2 meg in file size. Use any photo editing tool to reduce the photo's size to reduce its file size.

All submissions are approved by an editor before they are published to the website. We check for new submissions daily.

  • Put a brief headline here that describes what the photo's about.
  • Use this box to tell us a story about the photo, beyond what you write in the caption(s) for the photo(s). This field is optional.
  • One photo and caption is required. The four below are optional.
About Site Administrator 228 Articles
For Sales and Marketing Information Call (315)593-2510 or email [email protected] For questions relating to our website email [email protected]