Senior Volunteer Instructors Needed for Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance

OSWEGO – The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is seeking senior volunteer instructors for Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance classes in Oswego County.

This form of Tai Chi focuses on improving strength, balance, mobility, and daily functioning to help prevent falls in older adults and those with balance disorders.

This unique approach offers a “yin-yang” style of prevention by combining states of instability with stability for equilibrium training.

TJQMBB practice is a self-initiated program that emphasizes an orchestrated “movement sway” around ankle and hip joints, with control of one’s center of gravity, rotational weight shifting and eye-head-hand coordination.

Studies have proven that this form of exercise helps individuals gain lower limb muscle strength and sensory integration, as well as improvement in cognitive ability and balance.

Participants in the Tai Chi classes had fewer falls and fewer fall injuries.

Their risk of falling was decreased 55 percent.

Volunteer instructor recruitment is now under way.

Individuals, aged 55 and over, who are interested in becoming certified to lead Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance classes throughout the county can contact Oswego County RSVP at [email protected] or call 315-312-2318.

No previous training or practice experience in this art is needed.

However, the ability to lead physically-active sessions is necessary.

Experience working with and teaching physical activity to older adults is preferred.

The training curriculum begins with a two-day training workshop with a certified Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance trainer, planned for this fall.

At the end of the initial two-day training, each participant will have a functional understanding of the program, including its training components and forms/movements.

Trainees should plan on and are expected to teach a class shortly after the workshop to reinforce the knowledge and skills learned during the training.

Following the initial workshop, new instructors will attend additional instructor refresher training throughout the first several months after initial training to gain more practical advice from the certified trainer.

Once trained, instructors can conduct classes of between 8-15 students at sites located throughout the county.

In order for participants to gain maximum benefit from the program a formal class schedule has been developed for instructors to follow.

Each class will be 60 minutes and held at least twice a week.

Classes run for 24 consecutive weeks or a minimum of 36 sessions.

RSVP of Oswego County is sponsored by the Corporation for National and Community Service, the NYS Office for the Aging; SUNY Oswego and the United Way of Greater Oswego County.

Additional information about Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance is available at www.tjqmbb.org.

For more information about becoming an instructor or to be added to our participant wait list please contact Oswego County RSVP at [email protected] or call 315-312-2318.

