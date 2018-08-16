September Food Sense Orders Now Being Accepted

OSWEGO – Any residents of the Oswego area that would like to make their food dollars go farther may order September Food Sense packages until noon on September 14.

All Oswego area residents may use the program.

There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.

The September package includes meatballs, chicken kabobs, Italian sausage, shrimp scampi, ground chicken, mozzarella cheese, cheese ravioli, spaghetti sauce, frozen blackberries, frozen mixed vegetables, and fresh produce.

Payment in cash or EBT card must accompany the order.

Complete size and price information will be available at the time of ordering.

September specials at various prices include breaded chicken tenders, protein box, meat loaf, French fries, stuffed pork chops, macaroni and cheese, and tilapia fillets.

Specials may be ordered with or without ordering the monthly package.

Orders may be placed in person at the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 73 W. Second St., Oswego, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., through September 14 at noon.

Orders may be placed by mail but must be received by September 12, with the envelope marked “Food Sense” on the front.

Checks must be payable to The Salvation Army.

Mail to The Salvation Army, PO Box 146, Oswego, NY 13126.

Orders cannot be taken by phone.

Food orders must be picked up on September 27, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., upon presentation of the order form.

The Food Sense program is a service of the Food Bank of Central New York.

The Oswego County Salvation Army is the official site for the city of Oswego and vicinity.

A basic assortment of food items is offered each month, along with several specials.

The Oswego Corps provides fresh-cooked meals five days each week in both Fulton and Oswego, groceries from its food pantries, winter garments, and many other services to individuals and families in need throughout Oswego County.

In June, the Corps provided 999 soup kitchen meals in Oswego and 385 in Fulton.

It provided 66 Oswego households with groceries for 1,346 meals and 38 Fulton households with groceries for 783 meals.

It also distributed 480 loaves of bread.

Seventeen households purchased low-cost foods through the Food Sense program.

The Corps operates a Bridging the Gap program, now serving four individuals, that teaches life skills and gives a second chance to young people who have made poor decisions.

Persons wishing to know more about The Salvation Army or to offer voluntary service are invited to call 315-343-6491 or stop at the office at 73 W. Second St., between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

