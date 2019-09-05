September Guest Chef Dinner at Oswego County Salvation Army

OSWEGO – The Zonta Club of Oswego will return for the seventh year to provide the next Oswego County Salvation Army Guest Chef Dinner on September 10, 4:30 to 6 p.m.

They will be serving roast beef with dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, and tossed salad.

Members of the advisory board and Zonta will provide assorted desserts and beverages.

The dinner will be at the fully accessible Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service, 73 W. Second St., Oswego.

Dinners may be eaten in our dining room or carried out.

Zonta International is a worldwide service organization working to improve the legal, political, economic, and professional status of women.

The Oswego Club, founded in 1955, is celebrating its 64th anniversary.

The group is well known for its annual Amelia Earhart Woman of Achievement Award.

Additionally, it provides four scholarships, including the Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship and scholarships for non-traditional students and Young Women in Public Affairs.

The members of the Oswego club perform many community-service projects such as Holiday Adopt a Family, Adopt-a-Highway, Oswego Hospital bazaar, and contributions to Human Concerns and The Salvation Army.

Since 2013, they have provided a Guest Chef Dinner annually, serving 636 meals, and raising $5,952 for The Salvation Army of Oswego County.

The Guest Chef Dinners have been held six times each year for the past 12 years.

Although early records are incomplete, 6,841 meals are known to have been served and more than $81,400 raised.

The dinners are organized by the Salvation Army Corps Advisory Board and offered to the community to raise funds for fresh-cooked meals in Fulton and Oswego and for other services that are provided to individuals and families in need throughout Oswego County.

Future Guest Chef Dinners this year will be provided through the generosity of the Press Box on October 15, and Canale’s Restaurant on November 12.

Information about The Salvation Army or about serving as a volunteer is available at 315-343-6491 or at the office.

