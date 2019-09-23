September Is Disaster Preparedness Month

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee presented a proclamation to staff from the county’s Emergency Management Office designating September as Disaster Preparedness Month.

Communities across the county have experienced emergencies and disasters caused by flooding, high wind and severe weather.

This designation is a good reminder for residents to make an emergency plan and prepare their families, homes, businesses and communities for the such occasions.

Early planning and preparedness will improve the community’s resiliency and recovery efforts.

Pictured from left are Committee Vice Chairman Bradley Trudell, District 7; Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Milferd Potter, District 2; Committee Chairman Terry Wilbur, District 21; Emergency Medical Services Coordinator Renee Fox; Emergency Services Program Coordinator Terry Bennett; Richard Kline, District 12; Margaret Kastler, District 1; and Frank Castiglia, Jr., District 25.

