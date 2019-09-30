September Is Youth Court Month

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee presented a certificate designating September as Youth Court Month to members of Oswego County’s Youth Court program.

Youth Court is one of the fastest-growing crime prevention and early intervention programs in the country.

The program develops students’ leadership, problem-solving and decision-making skills and teaches them about legal and judicial systems to hold their peers accountable for their actions.

Approximately 1,400 programs throughout 49 states and Puerto Rico will mark the 18th annual event which recognizes the positive impact the youth court system has on young people and raises awareness about its effectiveness as a tool for restorative justice in communities.

Pictured from left in the front row are Brady Slimmer; Oswego City Youth Court Coordinator Kristen Slimmer; Oswego County Youth Court Coordinator Tiffany Halstead; Committee Chairman Roy E. Reehil, District 5; Ruhma Khawaja; Drucilla Biela; Alex Chetney; Logan Haynes; Oswego City-County Youth Bureau Executive Director Brian Chetney; Sean Metcalf; and James Karasek, District 22. From left in the back row are legislators Thomas Drumm, District 16; Committee Vice Chairman Bradley Trudell, District 7; Daniel T. Farfaglia, District 24; Milferd Potter, District 2; and Tim Stahl, District 20.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...