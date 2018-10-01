September Was Youth Court Month

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee recently presented a certificate designating September as Youth Court Month to members of Oswego County’s Youth Court program.

One of the fastest-growing crime prevention and early intervention programs in the country, Youth Court uses constructive peer pressure and a philosophy of “teens helping teens” to empower young people.

They develop leadership, problem-solving and decision-making skills and learn about legal and judicial systems to hold their peers accountable for their actions.

Approximately 1,400 programs throughout 49 states and Puerto Rico will celebrate the 17th annual event, which recognizes the positive impact the youth court system has on young people and raises awareness about its effectiveness as a tool for restorative justice in communities.

From left in the front row are SUNY Oswego intern Elisa Descartes; Oswego County Youth Court Coordinator Sam Crisafulli, Oswego City Youth Court Coordinator Kristen Slimmer, Avery Oakes, Briella Drake, Jade Doran, Ruhma Khawaja, Drucilla Biela, Savanah Neuport, Ava Cloonan, Alex Chetney, Sean Metcalf, Cody Lawson, Logan Haynes, and Oswego City-County Youth Bureau Executive Director Brian Chetney.

From left in the back row are legislators Thomas Drumm, District 16; James Karasek, District 22; Committee Vice Chairman Bradley Trudell, District 7; Nathan Emmons, District 15; Committee Chairman Roy E. Reehil, District 5; Daniel T. Farfaglia, District 24; and Tim Stahl, District 20.

