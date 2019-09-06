September’s ‘Learn and Lunch’ Explores Hearing Loss and What Can Be Done

OSWEGO – Bishop’s Commons at St. Luke welcomes specialists from Oviat Hearing & Balance to its next “Learn and Lunch” event on September 26, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Oviat Hearing & Balance specialists will share tips on how to address, treat, and care for yourself or a loved one who is experiencing hearing loss.

“Learn and Lunch” at Bishop’s Commons features a half hour educational program followed by a free lunch that includes soup, salad and dessert served in the Grand Dining Room.

The “Learn and Lunch” is free of charge and open to the public.

Because of the popularity of this program, those planning to attend should RSVP to Bishop’s Commons at 315-349-0799 by September 23.

Bishop’s Commons is conveniently located at 4 Burkle St. in the city of Oswego and easily accessible to families and visitors.

www.bcommon.com

St. Luke Family of Caring is a proud affiliation of community-based, non-denominational, not-for-profit healthcare and residential service providers serving the greater-Oswego County area since 1975.

Affiliates include St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons Enriched Housing Residence and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence.

Together we provide care and services to over 300 individuals daily in the community and on our healthcare campus in Oswego.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...