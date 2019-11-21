Service of Community Thanksgiving Set

OSWEGO – Faith United Church, 12 Mark Fitzgibbons Drive (next to the middle school) will host a Service of Community Thanksgiving on November 24 at 4 p.m.

All members of the community are invited.

The service is designed to reflect and give thanks for blessings received during the past year, while reaching out to help the vulnerable in our community.

Those who wish, may bring a non-perishable food item to benefit Blessings in a Backpack or the Human Concerns Food Pantry.

Blessings in a Backpack is in need of boxes of cereal and cans of tuna or chicken.

Human Concerns Food Pantry is seeking donations of soups, juices and toilet paper.

Faith United Church is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church USA and the United Church of Christ.

The pastor is Andrew Hinman, serving an open and welcoming congregation.

Sunday services are at 9:15 a.m.

The building is handicapped accessible.

For more information, call 315-343-3480 or e-mail [email protected]

Visit the church’s web site at www.faithunitedoswego.org or access Facebook at Faith United Church of Oswego, NY.

