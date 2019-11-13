Seven CCCE CNA Students to Graduate

MEXICO – Seven adult students will be graduating from the Center for Career and Community Education to become certified nursing assistants.

Students Ashley Beckley, Natalie Cammuso, Teresa Maynes, Kendyle Pendock, Courtney Radley, Alyssa Wallace and Samantha Weaver have been progressing through the program well and will soon be graduating.

Instructor Patti Bucher said she believes they will all make great CNAs.

“They have been an exceptional class,” said Bucher. “They are all very hardworking and have been a pleasure to teach.”

For more information on continuing education courses offered through CCCE, visit CiTiboces.org/adulteducation.

