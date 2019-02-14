Sex Offender Charged With Endangering The Welfare Of A Teenage Girl

ALTMAR – State Police today (February 14) arrested George M. Smith, 34, of Altmar, for Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class “A” misdemeanor.

It is alleged that Smith, who is currently on parole and a level three sex offender, passed a written correspondence to a 15-year-old girl on a public bus.

The victim, who was extremely upset, reported the incident to the bus driver who notified police.

Smith was released on an appearance ticket and turned over to the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...