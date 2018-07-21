Sharkey Announces Candidacy For Sheriff

OSWEGO – James R. Sharkey announces his candidacy for the administrative position of Oswego County Sheriff in the upcoming election on November 6.

As a local business owner and lifelong resident of Oswego County, his interests are, and always have been, with the working men and women of this county.

“I believe that the position of sheriff should be one that protects and represents the people. I feel that I have the experience needed to manage the working men and women, the facility and the equipment of the Public Safety Center, all in the best interest of the tax payers of Oswego County,” he said.

Previously, he served for 10 years as the Town of Minetto Highway Superintendent.

“I was personally responsible for all aspects of managing the department. This included overseeing the budget and funds, managing the workforce, as well as purchasing and maintaining equipment that was funded by the town taxpayers,” he said. “Furthermore, I have 21 years experience in the field managing people, resources, and equipment.”

He is running on the Independent line under the “Protect and Serve” party, because “I firmly believe that that is what law enforcement was meant to do. I don’t believe that politics should have a place in any of it. I align myself with the working men and women in this county because I am one. Protect and serve. It’s that simple.”

