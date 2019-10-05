Sharon A. Sherman, 73

FULTON, NY – Sharon A. Sherman (née Story), 73, of Fulton, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at St. Luke Health Services, Oswego.

She was born in Fulton and remained a lifelong resident.

Sharon was known for being a cat lover and spent her time caring for them.

She was predeceased by her mother, Mary.

Surviving are her closest cousin, Teressa Wright; two dear friends, Carol Perkins and JP; several cousins and extended family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

