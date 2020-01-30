FULTON, NY – Sharon Joanne Hastings passed away on Thursday January 23, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with sarcoma cancer.

She had recently been a two-month resident of the Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Syracuse.

Sharon had numerous medical procedures over 25 years, always making a recovery in good spirits.

Sharon was born on September 12, 1944, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisc.

She resided in Deer River, Minn., on the Hastings’ compound for the first few years before moving to Fulton.

Sharon was predeceased by her parents, William Hastings II and Mary Brault Hastings.

Sharon and her brother, William, became wards of Oswego County in 1947, after their parents were absent from paternal support.

A maternal uncle, Martin Breault became a guardian in later years.

Sharon graduated in 1962 from Fulton High School and then obtained a dental hygienist education from Onondaga Community College.

She was employed for 37 years at Fulton Dental Health Associates, retiring at age 70.

Sharon was well-known and respected in her community.

Sharon was a busy homemaker and an exacting employee.

Always a perfectionist, she had a place for everything in both her home and work.

Sharon never married and is survived by her brother, William Hastings III, a retired pharmacist and his wife, Marcia, of Hadley, NY; two nephews and several cousins across New York and the Midwest.

Sharon was blessed with the warmth and love of many dear friends in the Radisson Community and greater Fulton area.

Sharon’s family would like to offer a sincere thank you for the exceptional medical care provided by University Hospital Oncology Department, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Crouse Hospital and at Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

They also offer their thanks, and a sincere respect, to Hospice of CNY for its mission.

Memorial donations in Sharon’s memory may be made to the Salvation Army, give.salvationarmyusa.org, St. Jude’s, stjude.org/donate, or Catholic Charities of Fulton, ccoswego.com.

A calling hour will be held Saturday, February 1 from noon to 1 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home., 910 Fay St., Fulton.

Spring burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

