FULTON, NY – Shayna R. Sheldon, 32, of Fair Haven, passed away suddenly on Monday, December 3, 2018, at home.

She was born in Oswego, a daughter to George Sheldon and Jacklyn Hand.

Shayna attended Red Creek High School.

She was predeceased by her mother, Jacklyn.

She is survived by her father, George; two sisters, Lacie Jay and Allison Sheldon; one brother, George Sheldon; paternal grandparents, Freida and George Sheldon; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours or service.

Burial will be in Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...