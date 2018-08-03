Sheriff’s Office: Mexico Student Hit By Vehicle Dies

MEXICO – The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office today (August 3) identified the pedestrian involved in Wednesday’s crash on Norman Avenue in the village of Mexico.

He is Gary Witkovsky a 14-year-old who was a student of the Mexico School District.

Gary was pronounced brain dead at 1:35 pm on August 2 at a Syracuse hospital, according to police.

His death is a result of injuries he suffered from the collision, police said.

The driver, 22-year-old Travis Howard, has not received any charges surrounding the cause of the crash.

The incident still remains under investigation by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

