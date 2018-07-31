Sheriff’s Office Plans Public Safety Day Aug. 4

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office will hold its fourth annual Public Safety Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Oswego County Highway Garage on Schaad Drive, just off Route 104 East in Scriba.

Several local businesses and organizations will be on hand for the event, which will feature carnival games and a dunk tank, obstacle course, power wheels track, school bus rollover evacuation demonstration, free child ID cards, bounce house, prizes, and giveaways.

Several community agencies will distribute information on local services.

They include Oswego County Highway Department, Oswego County Emergency Management Office, NYS Police, Scriba Fire Department, U.S. Border Patrol, STOP DWI, ABATE, VOW Foundation, Child Advocacy Center, Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office, U.S. Army Recruiter’s Office, Oswego County Search and Rescue Team, Oswego County Airport, Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, Oswego County Solid Waste, Oswego County Soil and Water, Operation Lifesaver, Oswego YMCA, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Oswego Health, Oswego County E-911, and many other organizations.

Law enforcement and emergency response vehicles, including police cars, Lifenet helicopter, K-9 unit, police boats, and fire trucks will be displayed.

The event will also feature impaired driving demonstrations, car seat checks, free child ID cards, and agriculture and construction safety demonstrations.

Food will be provided by Huckleberry Café bakery, bbq and catering.

Visitors who bring a non-perishable food item for the Catholic Charities food drive will receive a free 50/50 ticket.

The North Mexico Union church will accept donations for the Operation Christmas Child fundraiser.

Donors will receive a free 50/50 ticket.

Public Safety Day is sponsored by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division, Exelon, Lowe’s, Walker’s Cleaners, Big Kahuna Party Rentals, Stonecreek Golf Club, Dunkin’ Donuts, Tops Friendly Markets, Rudy’s, Ruby Tuesday, Lighthouse Lanes, Tractor Supply Company, Honor Ridge Tactical, Oswego Speedway, Wonder Works, McDonald’s, Canale’s Restaurant, Ainsworth Memorial Library, Oswego Public Library, Parties and Picnics, and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

Organizers gave a special thank you to Oswego County Superintendent of Public Works Kurt Ospelt, the Oswego County Buildings and Grounds Department, the Oswego County Deputies Association and the Oswego County Silver Star Association for assistance in hosting the event.

For information contact the Special Operations Division of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at 315 349-3336 or visit www.facebook.com/OswegoCountySheriff.

