Sheriff’s Office Plans Public Safety Day

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office will hold its fifth annual Public Safety Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Oswego County Highway Garage on Schaad Drive, just off Route 104 East in Scriba.

The event is free and open to the public.

This year’s event will feature a tug-of-war competition between the Sheriff’s Office and other local teams.

Teams of eight to 10 people are encouraged to sign up.

Registration is $5 per person.

All proceeds will benefit the NYS Sheriff’s Association Summer Camp.

Matches will be held at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.

For information or to register call 315-349-3336.

Several local businesses and organizations will sponsor a variety of games, prize and safety displays.

Activities include carnival games, bounce houses, power wheels track, face painting, police cars and boats, fire trucks and helicopter, giant beach ball, dunk a deputy, free child ID cards, bike helmet giveaway, safety demonstrations, free child car seat checks, Safechild ID cards, and ice cream.

A 50/50 drawing will be held to benefit the NYS Sheriff’s Association Summer Camp.

Those who bring a non-perishable food item, or items to donate to Operation Christmas Child campaign will receive one free raffle ticket per item.

For a list of acceptable items visit www.samaritanspurse.org.

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Scriba Fire Station from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Food will be provided by Tricky Dick’s Roadside Grill.

Public Safety Day is sponsored by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division, Exelon, Lowe’s, Walker’s Cleaners, Big Kahuna Party Rentals, Stonecreek Golf Club, Dunkin’ Donuts, Tops Friendly Markets, Rudy’s, Lighthouse Lanes, Honor Ridge Tactical, Wonder Works, McDonald’s, Canale’s Restaurant, Parties and Picnics, Fulton Boiler Works, Walmart of Oswego, Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, Thunder Island, Syracuse Mets, Novelis, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Mexico, and I Heart Radio.

Organizers give special thanks to Oswego County Superintendent of Public Works Kurt Ospelt and the Oswego County Highway Department, the Oswego County Buildings and Grounds Unit, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Scriba Fire Department, Oswego County Traffic Safety Board, I Heart Oswego, and Oswego County Promotion and Tourism Office for their assistance in organizing the event.

For information contact the Special Operations Division of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at 315 349-3336 or visit www.facebook.com/OswegoCountySheriff.

