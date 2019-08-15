Sherry Metz To Direct Players’ Next Production

OSWEGO – Popular actress and director, Sherri Metz loves comedies.

Especially those in the genre of “I Take This Man.” a screwball farce by playwright Jack Sharkey.

That’s why she is putting the “all call” out to announce auditions August 17 and 18 from 2 – 4 p.m. in the FMB Theater in the Civic Arts Center of Oswego.

When lovely young Gideon Hollis a.k.a. Giddy spots an unconscious man in a tank top and shorts lying in Copley Square just after all other Boston Marathon racers have crossed the finish line, she reasons that since nice guys finish last, this must be Mr. Right!

She has a helpful policeman tote him to her nearby apartment, shocking her roommate, whose fiancé is due for a dinner date.

When the comatose dreamboat revives and cannot remember who he is, Giddy tells him they are married.

She regrets her subterfuge when he tries to be a loving husband.

Complications escalate at a furious pace in this outrageous concoction of wild, warm, and lightning-paced hilarity that is perfect for the entire family.

“I Take This Man” is scheduled for production October 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20 in the Frances Marion Brown Theater and again October 25, 26 in dinner theater style at the Church of the Resurrection in Oswego.

For more information, check out oswegoplayers.org

