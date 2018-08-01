Shineman Foundation Awards $390,000 to CNY Not-for-Profits

OSWEGO, NY – Twelve Central New York not-for-profit organizations serving Oswego County received grants from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation in its second grant round of 2018 at its July board meeting.

Projects encompass a wide range of focus areas, including health and welfare for children and adults, education, arts and culture, community parks, and capital campaigns.

The funded projects will benefit Oswego County on a number of fronts.

The largest award – $110,000 – was given to CNY Arts Center for its capital campaign to renovate and transform a building in downtown Fulton as a new community multi-arts center.

Several health and welfare grants were awarded:

Food Bank of Central New York was provided bridge funding through September to support a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) coordinator in Oswego County.

Two new programs were provided funding to feed children over the weekends for the upcoming school year:

Hannibal Backpack Program and Erin’s Angels in Phoenix.

In education, the Shineman Foundation awarded the Oswego YMCA with a grant to expand its early learning programs for ages two through five and to begin offering “extended care” options for children whose parents work non-traditional hours.

Fitzhugh Park School was awarded a third-year grant to continue the expansion of its very successful Leader In Me program.

The Reading League was provided with funding to train educators to be “reading coaches” in all Oswego County elementary schools.

Funding was also provided to Grace and Glory Ministries to support the implementation of two new programs: Trading Post and Little Scholars Preschool.

Another arts and culture grant was awarded by the Shineman Foundation to the Research Foundation for SUNY for continued support of the SUNY Oswego art department’s “At the Art Studio” program to offer workshop experiences in the arts for children in grades K-12.

Other projects included a grant to the town of Richland for its Haldane Center Improvement Project to maximize use of the facility’s ice rink, sports fields and walking trails, as well as a grant to Purpose Farm to build a pole barn to alleviate cramped conditions in the main barn used for programming for children that have emotional trauma from neglect, abuse or other causes.

For more information on grant recipients and the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, visit www.shinemanfoundation.org or send questions to [email protected]

About: The mission of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation is to be a Catalyst for Change to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County.

It will engage in charitable activities with integrity, honesty and compassion, and will pursue excellence through the highest professional grant-making standards.

The foundation will use its resources to stimulate economic vitality, to encourage strong social bonds that strengthen the community, and to build the capacity of its not-for-profit partners.

