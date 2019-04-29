Shineman Foundation Awards Oswego Players Grant For Theater Arts Youth Academy

OSWEGO – The Oswego Players was recently notified that its grant application to the Richard S. Shineman Foundation had been approved to expand and enhance its Theater Arts Youth Academy.

The generous grant amount of $21,600 will positively impact the overall operation of the year-long program and its planned expansion into 2020.

The academy (TAYA) for students 8 – 18 years old, recently completed its spring semester in which 16 youngsters participated in Saturday classes on acting, stage design and construction, lighting technology, costuming, and graphic design/marketing.

Open auditions were held in preparation for TAYA’s production of “Snow White and the Queen of Mean.”

Each participant was awarded a part in the play or worked on the production crew behind the scenes.

“Our foundation is proud to support this new program for youth,” said Karen Goetz, executive director of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation. “The Oswego Players’ vision for this TAYA is very exciting.”

Over the years, the Shineman Foundation has expressed its support of art and culture activities around the Central New York area.

Paul McKinney, president of the Oswego Players, is overjoyed with this acknowledgement.

In a letter sent recently to the board of directors of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation he said:

“To say the least, we and our membership are thrilled with the prospect of being able to create a lasting impact on the lives of our youth as it relates to theater arts. There is an abundance of research available that confirms the positive effects such a program has on both the academic and social worlds of our young people.”

“We promise to bring to our community a program we can all be proud of as we move forward. And most importantly, please know that because of this acknowledge by the Foundation, many many of our students will gain a wealth of experiences that may never have been possible without this awarding grant.”

The academy will begin its summer semester in June with open registration for interested youth.

The focus for instruction will center around the Oswego Players, Inc. summer musical, “Annie Get Your Gun.” to open late July.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...