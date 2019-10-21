Shineman Foundation ‘Giving Thanks’ for OCO

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear welcomed the Richard S. Shineman Foundation as a Silver Level sponsor for OCO’s upcoming “Giving Thanks” fundraiser in support of its “Building Futures, Changing Lives” initiative.

“We are proud to support OCO at its annual Giving Thanks event,” said Richard S. Shineman Foundation Executive Director Karen Goetz. “Our foundation looks for organizations to partner with who are Catalysts for Change in our community. OCO is an exemplary organization whose services give people a hand up instead of a hand out when they need it, catalyzing positive change in their lives.”

The Richard S. Shineman Foundation joins Renzi Foodservice, Amity Pest Control, Community Bank, N.A., Oswego County Federal Credit Union, and NRG as Silver Level sponsors for “Giving Thanks.”

OCO’s “Giving Thanks” fundraiser will be held November 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center in Oswego.

“Giving Thanks” will have food stations with seasonal favorites from a number of area restaurants and eateries including: Alex’s on the Water, Blue Moon Grill, Canale’s Restaurant, Mimi’s Drive In, Tailwater Lodge, The Press Box, The Eis House, and GS Steamers.

Additional stations will offer choices from Cake Commander, OCO Nutrition Services, Appledale Orchards, Mill House Market and CiTi.

Wine and beer samples from Eagle Beverage will be expertly paired with the foods featured at each station.

Proceeds from “Giving Thanks”, presented by Exelon, will be used in support of OCO’s “Building Futures, Changing Lives” initiative, which focuses on empowering people to create a better life for themselves and their families and improves the quality of life in our communities as a result.

Tickets are $35 per person advance sale, and $40 per person at the door.

Admission includes food, refreshments, and beverage tastings.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082.

