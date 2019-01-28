Shineman Foundation, Oswego County Fund Free Online Job Prep Courses

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County residents can get free job skills training online as part of “Skill-Up Oswego County 2.0,” an initiative of the Oswego County Workforce Development Board.

The online classes are funded by a grant from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and by the Oswego County Department of Social Services.

“Oswego County is proud to support this effort and provide the tools for residents to learn skills which will help them prepare for jobs with local employers,” said Legislator Roy Reehil, District 5, chairman of the Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee and the Oswego County Anti-Poverty Task Force. “Having 24-hour, free access to the Metrix E-Learning System allows people to schedule their learning experience when it works best for them. By making this commitment to upgrade their skills, Oswego County residents can reap great benefits in the form of better jobs and better pay.”

The Metrix E-Learning System offers a wide variety of courses to help people who are looking for a new career or want to move up from their current position.

Those interested in the manufacturing industry can take classes in Lean Manufacturing or OSHA safety training.

People who are good with computers can prepare for certification in CompTIA, Cisco, or A+. Courses such as Effective Customer Service, Microsoft Office, and Project Management would help learners work in an office setting.

“In addition to the motr than 5,500 courses available, another great benefit of using the Metrix E-Learning System is that you can use it 24/7 and anywhere there is a high-speed internet connection,” explained Christine Weaver, employment and training director, Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY). “You can work at your own pace and fit it into your schedule when it’s convenient for you. Some courses are even mobile-ready for your phone or tablet.”

Even someone who’s unsure of their career goal can explore opportunities in 10 different career tracks which target in-demand jobs within the region.

To enroll, online learners can log into the Metrix E-Learning System at http://oswego.skillupamerica.org.

They will have six-months of free access to workplace, business, technical and IT courses that teach the skills local employers are looking for.

These free access licenses are available now through the end of the year.

Those who lack computer skills, internet access, or want assistance, can call the Oswego County Workforce New York American Job Center at 315-591-9000 or stop in at 200 N. Second St., Fulton.

Businesses can also utilize the employer portal on the Metrix E-Learning System to find skilled candidates.

Employers can list job openings, descriptions, and the skills they are looking for.

Job seekers can view the listing and take an assessment.

Passing the assessment allows them to upload their resume and send information to the employer.

Employers can select relevant assessments to evaluate the candidates’ skills and schedule interviews.

For job seekers who are not successful in passing the assessment, the system provides course recommendations and a personalized learning plan that allows them to retake the assessment when they are ready.

More than 740 county residents have signed up for a free account through the Metrix E-Learning System since it was launched in 2017.

These participants spent more than 803 hours in training and earned more than 576 certificates and digital badges.

The most popular courses include Project Management, Microsoft Word & Excel, HIPAA, Human Resources, Accounting, Food Industry Standards, Leadership and Team Building.

Many certificates were also earned in computer and IT fields such as Networking, CompTIA, Windows, Adobe and Information Security.

To learn more about the Metrix E-Learning System, call Oswego County Workforce New York at 315-591-9000, e-mail [email protected], or stop in at the office at 200 N. Second St., Fulton, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The County Legislature’s Human Resources Committee oversees the Department of Social Services and its employment and training programs.

In addition to committee chairman Roy Reehil, members include legislators Bradley Trudell, District 7, committee vice chairman; Thomas Drumm, District 16; Nathan Emmons, District 15; Dan Farfaglia, District 24; James Karasek, District 22; and Tim Stahl, District 20.

