Shineman Foundation Supports Oswego Health’s BHS Project

OSWEGO – The Shineman Foundation is supporting Oswego Health’s plans to construct a new Behavioral Health Services facility and has made a major gift to the health system.

The new BHS facility will offer the latest model for providing high-quality behavioral health care locally.

The health system will completely renovate the former Oswego Price Chopper store on East Cayuga Street.

To assist those that utilize these services to become healthier overall, primary care services will also be available onsite, as will members of the Oswego Health Care Management Team, who help Medicaid patients manage their medical needs, from physician appointments to community support services.

Helping to make the project a reality is the Shineman Foundation’s generous gift.

“On behalf of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, I am so pleased that our $500,000 grant to Oswego Health will act as a catalyst for change to meet the behavioral and mental health needs of Oswego County,” said Barbara Shineman.

Oswego Health President and CEO Michael Harlovic said the health system was very appreciative of the Shineman gift.

“We are investing nearly $17 million to renew behavioral health services in an attractive and well-maintained facility that will be built specifically to deliver this specialized care and will likely become a model for similar facilities across the country,” Harlovic said. “The facility will also assist in improving Oswego Health’s overall financial condition and long-term sustainability.”

