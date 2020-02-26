FULTON, NY – Shirley A. Berrus, 88, of Hannibal, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Morningstar Care Center in Oswego.

She was born in 1931, in New Breman, NY, a daughter to the late Ludwick and Alice Mason Duffer.

After more than 25 years of service Shirley retired from Nestle Co. in Fulton.

She enjoyed crafting, knitting and sewing.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Clarence; sister, Betty Duffer; brother, Arthur Duffer and son, David Berrus.

She is survived by her three children, Alice (Patrick) Austin of Florida, Kathleen (Frank) Swasty of South Carolina and John (Lorraine) Berrus of Hannibal; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one sister, Doris Duffer; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, March 2, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, with a funeral service to immediately follow at noon.

Burial will be in Fairdale Rural Cemetery, Hannibal, in the spring.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Shirley’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...