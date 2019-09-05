FULTON, NY – Shirley A. Terzulli, 82, of Fulton, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Shirley was born October 27, 1936, in Fulton, a daughter to the late Bruce James Ingersoll and Arlene M. Meeks.

Shirley was the wife of the late Vito L Terzulli who passed away in 2009.

For ten years, she and her family were active members of the Gauchos Drum and Bugle Corps, where they touched the lives of many in the community.

She was preceded in death by her grandsons, Vito V. Terzulli in 2001 and Jeffrey T. Mallinson in 2018.

She is survived by three daughters and three sons, Rayshel (Mike) Silkworth of Fulton, Lorraine (John) Berrus of Hannibal NY, Vincent (Cathy) Terzulli of Cartersville, Ga., Vicki (John) Kenyon of Chesterfield, Va., Jamie (Leesa) Terzulli of Fresno Calif., Nick (Judy) Terzulli of Fulton; two sisters, Maryl Kellogg of Florida and Joan Odjeck of Florida; and a brother, Bruce J. Ingersoll of Fulton; 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.

