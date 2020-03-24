FULTON – Shirley Ann Froio, 89; of Fulton went home to God peacefully Saturday afternoon, March 21, at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, New York.

Mrs. Froio was born in Fulton, New York, to the late Ruben and Helen (Broadwell) Hall.

She remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Mrs. Froio was past employed with Nestles Co., from 1960 to 1965 and the Fulton School District having worked at Lanigan Elementary in the kitchen from 1967-1973. She was a past member of the Thursday Morning Prayer Group, Christian Women Alive and the Prayer Book Club. Mrs. Froio had also volunteered as a CCD Teacher for Holy Family Church from 1981-1984.

She was pre-deceased by her husband Victor Froio Sr. in 2006, her siblings: Burton Hall, Ted Hall, Alberta Cery, Erma Arcadi, and Phyllis Baker.

Mrs. Froio is survived by her children: Samuel (Sandra) Froio of Fulton, Victor (Kathy) Froio Jr., of CT, Florence “Punkin” (Evan) Walsh of Fulton, sisters and brothers in law: Norma Hall of FL., Tony and Theresa Froio of Fulton; 6 grandchildren: Tanya (Chris) Leonard, Samuel (Heather) Froio, Sarah Froio, Thaddeus Froio, Dwight Walsh, and Dani Walsh; 6 great grandchildren: Nick, Josh, Matthew, Madison, Krissa, and Kailin and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to the national outbreak Mrs. Froio’s funeral will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Fulton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in her memory in the future when friends and family can gather together.

Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton where a private committal service will be held with Rev. Joseph Scardella officiating.

Also, due to the national outbreak: Calling hours will be held privately at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton with only immediate family.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thank you to the staff at Seneca Hill Manor, especially second floor staff, for their kind, respectful and devoted care to their mom during her stay at the Manor. Well done.

The family would like donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at [email protected]

