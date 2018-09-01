Shirley E. Burgdorf, 80

HANNIBAL, NY – Shirley Elizabeth Burgdorf, 80, of Hannibal, NY, peacefully passed away on Wednesday August 29, 2018, at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, after complications from open-heart surgery.

She was born August 21, 1938, in London, England, daughter to the late Ada and William Blake of Northampton, England, and was one of six children.

After high school, she met Chauncey Burgdorf, who was stationed in Northampton with the United States Air Force.

The couple moved to Hannibal and married in 1960.

That same year, she joined the Hannibal United Methodist Church.

She served on several committees and volunteered for many functions and dinners, and continued to support her church and community for the next 58 years.

Shirley worked in food service for the Hannibal Central School District for approximately 40 years until retirement in 2003.

Her interests included gardening, reading, and spending time with her family.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 58 years, Chauncey (Joe) Burgdorf, of Hannibal; two children: Ann (Tim) Gregory of North Syracuse NY, and Andrew (Teresa) Burgdorf of Clay, NY.

She adored her four grandchildren: Christine and David Gregory, and Cameron and Cole Burgdorf.

The family will have a private graveside service.

Donations can be made to the Hannibal United Methodist Church.

Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal, has care of arrangements.

