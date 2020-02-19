FULTON, NY – Shirley J. Ames, 87, of Oswego, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Morningstar Care Center.

She was born in 1932, in Little Falls, NY, a daughter to the late William and Alice Blair Davis.

Shirley was predeceased by her first husband, Charles I. VanHorn; and second husband, Vernon Ames; and daughter, Karen Demaintenon.

She is survived by three children, William (Phyllis) VanHorn of Cato, Charles (Laurie) VanHorn of Red Creek and Vanessa Ames of North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Paul, Tim, Lisa, Martha, Sara, Bonnie and Alesia; many great-grandchildren; one sister, Gail; as well as several nieces and nephews.

At Shirley’s request there will be no calling hours or service.

Burial will be Monumental Grove Cemetery, Meridian, in the spring.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to a charity of choice in Shirley’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...