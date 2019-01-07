OSWEGO, NY – Shirley J. Morgia, 81, of Oswego, died Friday January 4, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Henry and Sadie (White) Michalski.

Mrs. Morgia worked for the Oil Burner Supply Co., Syracuse, in the accounting department.

She was a communicant of St. Joseph Church, St. Joseph’s Golden Age.

She was a member of the Oswego Hospital Auxiliary and the Elks Auxiliary.

Mrs. Morgia was predeceased by her husband, Samuel Morgia, in 2017.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Lisa) Morgia of Rochester and Laurie (Fred) Sharkey of Oswego; grandchildren, Kristina, Ashley and Delaney.

Funeral services will be Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.

Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego.

Arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.

