Shirley Keil

March 6, 2019

Shirley Keil of Hannibal, NY, will have a spring burial on May 8 at 9 a.m. at Fairdale Cemetery, Hannibal.

The committal service will be officiated by Rev. Derek Loperfido.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

