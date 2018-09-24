Shirley M. Goodsell, 92

OSWEGO, NY – Shirley M. Goodsell, 92, a resident of Oswego, passed away on Thursday September 6, 2018, at the St. Luke Health Services.

Born in Weedsport, NY, she was a daughter of the late Clarence “Gabe” and Dorothy (Kenyon) Goodsell.

She attended the Fair Haven Elementary School and the Red Creek High School.

Shirley was employed with Sealright, Comstock Foods and the Michaud Nursing Home.

Surviving are her six children, Lois O’Connor of Oswego, Everett (Angel Kinder) Reitz of Tennessee, Edward (Cathy) Reitz of Red Creek, Lucinda “Cindy” (Daniel) Reitz Sanford of Dexter, Steven (Geri) Reitz of Red Creek and Brian Reitz of Wolcott; 15 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Goodsell; and her sister, Orissa Darling.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 29, at 1 p.m. from the Dowdle Funeral Home with a calling hour from noon – 1 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Shirley’s name to the St. Luke Health Services, 299 E. River Road, Oswego, N.Y. 13126.

