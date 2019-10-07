FULTON, NY – Shirley M. Mieczkowski, 90, of Fulton, passed away peacefully on Friday October 4, 2019, at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney.

Mrs. Mieczkowski was born in Fulton to the late Louis and Doris (Richardson) Kastler.

She had remained a lifetime resident of Fulton.

Mrs. Mieczkowski was a former member of the State Street Methodist Church, Fulton, the Greenshirt Club, and the Oil of Olay Supper Club.

She was predeceased by her husband, John J. Mieczkowski, on March 17, 2019.

Mrs. Mieczkowski was also predeceased by her siblings: Elizabeth Thompson, Merlin Kastler, Linwood Kastler, and Beverly Best.

Mrs. Mieczkowski is survived by her sons: Stephen (Lynn) Mieczkowski of Martville, NY, and James (Roberta Morgan) Mieczkowski of Liverpool, NY; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., with Rev. Linda Harris officiating.

Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Calling hours will be conducted 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

