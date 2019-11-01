FULTON, NY – Shirley P. Weske, 88, of Fulton, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019.

She worked at Nestle Co.

Shirley enjoyed the arts, painting and loved watching SU sports.

She was predeceased by her husband, Fred; brothers, Jack Durcan, Joe Durcan and Bob Pelow; sister, Norma Windgate.

Surviving are her two daughters, Megan Whaley of Saratoga Springs and Kim (Dan) Farrell of Fairport; son, Steve Knopp of Denver, Colo.; two grandchildren, Thomas and Brock; brothers, James Durcan and Richard Durcan both of Stuart, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, November 8 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A private burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Paws Across Oswego County 2035 County Route 1 Oswego, NY 13126 or The Strong Memorial Hospital Pallative Care Unit 4112 601 Elmwood Ave. Rochester, NY 14642 in Shirley’s memory.

