FULTON, NY – Shirley R. Godici, 92, beloved wife of Angelo “Buck” Godici, passed away Monday February 18, 2019, with her family by her bedside.

Shirley was born in Elmira, NY, and grew up in Waverly, NY.

She graduated from Waverly High School and became a medical assistant in Fulton while raising their four children.

Mrs. Godici is survived by her husband of 70 years, Angelo Godici; their children: Nicholas (Louise) Godici of San Diego, Calif., Nancy (Bill) Caltabiano of Baldwinsville, NY; Michael (Eileen) Godici of Hilton, NY and Thomas (Gillian) Godici of Manhasset, NY; her brother: Robert Reed of Spokane, Wash.; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Godici was predeceased by her siblings: Mary Kester, John Reed and Alan Reed.

Calling hours will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc.

A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home, with Rev. John Manno officiating.

