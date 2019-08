Show Schedule – OSWEGO CINEMA 7  8/30/2019 – 9/5/2019

UPDATED At approximately 8:30 a.m. today August 27, State Police in Hastings were dispatched by Oswego County 911 to the area of 3532 State Route 49 in the town of Hastings for a stolen vehicle complaint. Troopers located the suspect at which point the suspect pointed, what appeared to be, a handgun at Troopers. A Trooper discharged his duty weapon striking the suspect multiple times. […]